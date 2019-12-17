South Asian American Digital Archive

Updated 12/17/2019

Mission

SAADA creates a more inclusive society by giving voice to South Asian Americans through documenting, preserving, and sharing stories that represent their unique and diverse experiences.

Vision

We envision American and world histories that fully acknowledge the importance of immigrants and ethnic communities in the past, strengthen such communities in the present, and inspire discussion about their role in the future.

We believe that strong archives are vital to community wellbeing and that archives can be dynamic spaces for dialogue and debate. There is no dust in SAADA!

SAADA runs the Tides magazine, the Road Trips project, First Days project, Revolution Remix walking tour, community and archival events.

Website: https://www.saada.org/

Email: info@saada.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saadaorg