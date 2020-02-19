Updated 2/19/20

Philly Reading Coaches (PRC) is a program that combines early reading support, access to books, and community volunteers to boost reading skills for our city’s children.

The program works by pairing trained volunteers with young students – kindergarten through 3rd grade, and by providing fun and child-guided reading experiences that help build reading skills and motivation. Each child in the program also receives 25 free books to take home.

By becoming a Reading Coach, you’ll help ensure our city’s kids can read at grade level when they enter fourth grade.

Committed volunteers, who can be as young as 14 years old, will spend a minimum of one hour, once a week reading one-on-one with a youngster, helping them to gain confidence in their reading abilities and discover the love of reading.

Reading sessions take place after school between the hours of 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Website: http://ost.phila.gov/philly-reading-coaches/

Location: Multiple locations, check website for a map

Phone: 215-686-0317

Email: PRC@phila.gov