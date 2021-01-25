EduMate NYC is a group of students virtually supporting young New Yorkers with their school work during the pandemic. EduMate NYC was founded by a team of college students who are all proud graduates of NYC public schools.

The focus is on serving K-12 NYC public school students from low-income households, students experiencing homelessness, undocumented students, English language learners, students with special educational needs and others who face disproportionate barriers to accessing education.

Visit the EduMate NYC website https://www.edumatenyc.org/home

Tutor sign up form is here https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8EDOFDm00CJrnltfJ-Tp_T0wnmJduv8Xp1rLzec_RdoFf9Q/viewform?entry.1750533059=TutorSignupSpring2020

Questions? Email the team at edumatenyc@gmail.com